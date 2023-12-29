Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 78,366 Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II accounts for 1.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NETD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. 10,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,387. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

