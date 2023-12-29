Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 29,900 Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaTime Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATMC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

AlphaTime Acquisition Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

