Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUJA remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

