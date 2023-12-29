Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BUJA remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.72.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Profile
