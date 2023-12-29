Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of CSLM Acquisition worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSLM Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

CSLM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 3,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,740. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

