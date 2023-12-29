Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II makes up 6.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $15,517,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $8,610,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 707.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 893,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 783,093 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $7,598,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $7,395,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVII remained flat at $10.81 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,602. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

