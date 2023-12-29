Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 comprises 0.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUJAU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 stock remained flat at $10.52 during trading hours on Friday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

