Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes Position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KVACU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.