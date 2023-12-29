WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock remained flat at $84.05 during trading on Friday. 206,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,012. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

