Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,192,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,248 shares.The stock last traded at $10.92 and had previously closed at $10.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Weibo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 853,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

