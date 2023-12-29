WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $45.51 million and $47,711.29 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 474,334,932.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00929215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00179330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009225 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002310 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

