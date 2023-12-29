Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

