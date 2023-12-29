Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.58.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
