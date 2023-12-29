WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 187,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 60,651 shares.The stock last traded at $26.83 and had previously closed at $26.92.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $553.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
