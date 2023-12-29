WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 187,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 60,651 shares.The stock last traded at $26.83 and had previously closed at $26.92.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $553.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

