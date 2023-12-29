WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.98

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 10354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

