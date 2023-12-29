WNS (NYSE:WNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WNS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Get WNS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WNS

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after purchasing an additional 586,694 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,609,000 after purchasing an additional 280,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.