World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $80.91 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $80.91 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00096331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022078 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005504 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,896,486 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

