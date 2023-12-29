Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Trading Down 4.1%

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 57,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 442,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

