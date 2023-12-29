Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Trading Down 4.1%

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 57,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 442,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
Worthington Steel Price Performance
Worthington Steel Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
