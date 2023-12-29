Wrapped Cardano Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.36 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $22.36 billion and approximately $21,244.77 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,484,376,264 coins and its circulating supply is 35,359,390,806 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,484,376,263.574 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.61649056 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $23,153.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

