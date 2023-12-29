X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.81

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 712550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 646,401 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,052,000 after buying an additional 360,046 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

