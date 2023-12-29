xSUSHI Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00004146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $48,745.01 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

