YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) versus Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head to Head Survey

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares YASKAWA Electric and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YASKAWA Electric N/A N/A N/A Ideal Power -6,090.32% -62.45% -55.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for YASKAWA Electric and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YASKAWA Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than YASKAWA Electric.

This table compares YASKAWA Electric and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YASKAWA Electric N/A N/A N/A $85.05 0.41 Ideal Power $200,000.00 236.51 -$7.19 million ($1.53) -5.20

YASKAWA Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YASKAWA Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of YASKAWA Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YASKAWA Electric beats Ideal Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Free Report)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials. The company also offers rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear motors/linear sliders, machine controllers, positioning sensor encoders, and servo amplifiers for use in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing apparatus, machine tools, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, and metal working machines; and arc and spot welding, handling/assembling, collaborative, biomedical, palletizing, press handling, sealing/cutting/laser machining, deburring, painting, glass substrates transfer, and semiconductor wafer transfer robots for use in semiconductor wafer conveyance, arc welding, spot welding, handling, assembly, and palletizing applications. In addition, it provides industrial system electrical products, such as medium-voltage AC drives, system use AC drives, and system controllers for use in iron and steel systems, water and wastewater treatment, crane, and paper-making/film/port cargo handling/fiber/printing applications. Further, the company offers equipment for energy saving and creation comprising PV inverters, systems for large wind turbines, control equipment for small-scale power generation, and motor drive systems for use in photovoltaic power generation, large-scale wind power generation, small-scale power generation, and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.