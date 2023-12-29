yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $8,377.58

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $278.42 million and approximately $31.49 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $8,377.58 or 0.19608180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,234 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

