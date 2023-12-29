Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,438 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

