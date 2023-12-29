Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $486.79 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

