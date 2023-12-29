Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 114 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

