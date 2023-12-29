Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 708 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

