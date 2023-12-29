Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

