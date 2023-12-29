Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC opened at $33.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

