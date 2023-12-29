Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

