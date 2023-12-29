Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $815,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

