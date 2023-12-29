Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $698.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $651.81 and a 200 day moving average of $595.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.