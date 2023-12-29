Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 126,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

