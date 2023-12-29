Zullo Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

