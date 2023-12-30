1,006 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.67. The company had a trading volume of 812,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,443. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $259.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

