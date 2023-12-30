12,029 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $73.55. 6,939,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.