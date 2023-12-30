123,986 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after purchasing an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 741,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after buying an additional 698,571 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

