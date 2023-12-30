1,332 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.78.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

