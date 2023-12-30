14,554 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,775 shares of company stock valued at $228,773 in the last three months. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. 2,135,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

