2,281 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. 584,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.