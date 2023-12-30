3,535 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $80.42 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

