3,605 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.64. 703,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

