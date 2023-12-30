4,632 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.5 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.46. 614,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,075. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.62.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
