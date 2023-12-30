4,999 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Shares of STE opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

