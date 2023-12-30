815 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $37.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

