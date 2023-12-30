Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Down 2.7%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.04 and last traded at $88.95. Approximately 288,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,725,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.39.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

