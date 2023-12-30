Accel Wealth Management Sells 5,268 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.