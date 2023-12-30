Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 8,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Accenture by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $350.90 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.29. The stock has a market cap of $220.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

