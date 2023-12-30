ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 442 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KO opened at $58.75 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

