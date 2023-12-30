Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

