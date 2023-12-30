Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on ADUS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.7 %
ADUS stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Addus HomeCare
- Stock Average Calculator
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.