Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.60. 1,890,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,011. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $589.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.75. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

