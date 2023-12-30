aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $418.00 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. aelf has a market capitalization of $418.00 million and approximately $37.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002009 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,179,981 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.